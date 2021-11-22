Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,321 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Hycroft Mining worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $350,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,483,234 shares of company stock worth $6,386,793. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

