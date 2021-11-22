Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 450,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591,602. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

