Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $12.98 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 55,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

