Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,392. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.22 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

