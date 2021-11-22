Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 554 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 443,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,609,000 after acquiring an additional 84,975 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 193,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,887. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

