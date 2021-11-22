Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 98.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.22. 26,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

