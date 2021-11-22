Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

GLAD traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.77. 144,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

