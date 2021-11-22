Gleason Group Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.39 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,733,424 shares of company stock valued at $990,740,919. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

