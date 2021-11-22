Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 7.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.69 and last traded at $60.05. Approximately 14,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,272,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.44.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

