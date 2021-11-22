Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global Indemnity Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 294.13%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth about $853,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

