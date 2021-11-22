Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Update

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

