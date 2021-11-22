GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.00

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 1400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

