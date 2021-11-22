GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.67

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.48, with a volume of 3282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after acquiring an additional 388,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 317.2% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

