Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.19%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 180.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

