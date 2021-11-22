Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 115,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,170,782 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $7.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.