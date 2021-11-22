Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 88,077 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

