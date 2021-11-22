Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 54.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 372,163 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

