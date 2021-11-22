Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 61.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 18.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $117.98 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

