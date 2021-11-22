Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 109,084 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 181.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.