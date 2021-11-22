Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 118,956 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $3,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,337,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,995,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -274.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

