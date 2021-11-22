Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,574 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ORIX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at $3,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $102.11 on Monday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

