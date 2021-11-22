Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,187 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Phreesia worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 367.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHR opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,557 shares of company stock worth $11,670,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

