Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
