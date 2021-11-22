Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$79.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.43 million.

