Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.50.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.47.

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$4.39 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.49 million and a PE ratio of -41.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

