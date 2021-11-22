Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 284,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,676. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Get Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.