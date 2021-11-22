Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Increased to GBX 390 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

GRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

Get Grainger alerts:

LON:GRI opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.26. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01). Insiders bought 278 shares of company stock worth $89,384 over the last 90 days.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.