Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €18.90 ($21.48) and last traded at €18.35 ($20.85). Approximately 1,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.15 ($20.63).

The company has a market capitalization of $273.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.37.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

