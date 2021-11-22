Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Up 23.4% in October

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

