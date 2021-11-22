Graphlinq Protocol Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $558,068.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00223838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.