Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

