Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 2,659 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

