Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 110,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $52.90 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

