Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.6% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

