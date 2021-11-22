Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Receives C$2.61 Average PT from Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

GRN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities set a C$2.50 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

GRN traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

