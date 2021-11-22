Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 173.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 317,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,085,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

