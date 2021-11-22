Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

