Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 110 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.95. The stock had a trading volume of 179,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

