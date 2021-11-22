Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

WFC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 436,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,287,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

