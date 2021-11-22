Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

