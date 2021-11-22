Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,041 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Groupon worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Groupon by 61.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Groupon by 72.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,057 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

