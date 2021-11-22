GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau Sells 11,676 Shares

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $70,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Yau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Yau sold 28,324 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $167,961.32.

NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.77. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 61.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 32.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

