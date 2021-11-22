Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

GFED traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $32.77. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

