Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ GH traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 420.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

