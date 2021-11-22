Guardian Investment Management Has $5.53 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 4.1% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 69.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 571,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,085,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

