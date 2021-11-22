Guardian Investment Management Makes New $945,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

