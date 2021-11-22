H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Update

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,744,612. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE:FUL opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

