Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES stock opened at $88.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.