Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 342 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

