Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $91.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

