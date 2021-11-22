Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $209.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

